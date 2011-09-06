By Larry Fine
| NEW YORK, Sept 5
NEW YORK, Sept 5 Former world number one Ana
Ivanovic was swept out of the U.S. Open by Serena Williams in
the fourth round Monday but consoled herself with the success of
fellow Serbs Novak Djokovic and Janko Tipsarevic.
"It's been great to have so many players playing so well,"
the 2008 French Open champion she said after her 6-3 6-4 loss.
"I saw Janko had a win. It's really exciting.
"People back home are very thrilled, and they wake up in the
middle of the night to watch our matches. We always get messages
of support, which is great. That's something that also motivates
us."
Top seed Djokovic and his Davis Cup team mate Tipsarevic
will play each other in the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows.
"I think the guys, they have really good relationship with
each other," Ivanovic said. "It's always tough to play someone
from your own country. But I'm sure they'll be a great match."
Ivanovic said she thought the recent success of Serbians on
the circuit had spurred them on to greater heights and inspired
more kids back home to take up the sport.
The 16th seed said she thought there was something in the
make-up of many Serbians that served them well on court.
"I think Serbians actually have quite a combustible
character," she said. "Maybe that's good for tennis. Maybe
that's something that drives us. Sometimes we can have fired up
emotions out there."
Djokovic agreed with Ivanovic.
"There is something in the mentality that obviously helps us
to be here, helped us to be successful in what we do," the world
number one said after his straight-sets victory over Alexandr
Dolgopolov of Ukraine.
"The past and the life story that we have behind us ...
because we have all experienced the war, we have all experienced
the tough times back home, struggles to have the right
conditions to become a professional player.
"In the end, those things, when you turn around, make you
appreciate life much more. So I think that's an advantage of the
mentality."
Djokovic, winner of this year's Australian Open and
Wimbledon titles, has put together one of the most impressive
seasons ever, taking his 2011 record to 61-2 on Monday.
Ivanovic said Djokovic's Wimbledon triumph had won a
tremendous response back home.
"It's huge," she said. "I don't know if you have seen the
celebration after he got back. It's amazing.
"To have him win that made Serbia very proud."
Asked what a U.S. Open title would mean for Djokovic, she
said: "It would be amazing, because then he's going for all four
eventually."
(Editing by Ian Ransom; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslinks:
for more tennis stories
for more sports stories