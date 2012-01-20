MELBOURNE Jan 20 Two-time grand slam champion Yevgeny Kafelnikov has urged players not to strike over pay, 11 years after his own complaints about prize money at the Australian Open were pilloried as the whingeing of a greedy millionaire.

The 37-year-old Russian, his country's first world number one and the 1999 champion at Melbourne Park, said on Friday that tennis fans would end up the biggest losers from any potential strikes.

Kafelnikov caused a storm at the tournament in 2001 when he told reporters male players' prize money on the ATP was "ridiculous" compared to the pots other athletes were earning.

He had amassed about $18 million in prize money when he made the comments and was famously slammed by American Andre Agassi who suggested he should use his earnings from the tournament to "go buy some perspective".

"I exactly remember when I was bringing up that issue and Agassi was straight at me saying I should buy some perspective," Kafelnikov, the 1996 French Open champion, told reporters at Melbourne Park.

"And now look what happened and the players are not happy about it."

ATP players proposed boycotting the year's first grand slam at a closed-door meeting on the weekend before the tournament and have aired grievances ranging from the distribution of grand slam prize money to concerns over the length of the calendar.

Players have hinted at possible boycotts at future tournaments if their appeals for change are not acted upon.

"I'm not a politician, I don't want to jump into this discussion," Kafelnikov, 37, said.

"I think what they are saying -- it's wrong to boycott the grand slams. It's not in their hands to disappoint the fans.

"In the end the fans are going to be regretting everything and we're not entitled to just punish them like this."

Kafelnikov said he was surprised to hear of players speaking about "unity" and collective action given that few people came forward to express support for him after his lone stand in 2001.

"What's surprising to me with the (ATP) players' council saying that players are kind of united and they're going to boycott, (is that) tennis is an individual sport.

"In my days no-one would stand one for another ... I was on my own on this issue 10 years ago and no-one wanted to stand up and defend me.

"I don't see that kind of stuff happening here."

