MELBOURNE Jan 20 Two-time grand slam
champion Yevgeny Kafelnikov has urged players not to strike over
pay, 11 years after his own complaints about prize money at the
Australian Open were pilloried as the whingeing of a greedy
millionaire.
The 37-year-old Russian, his country's first world number
one and the 1999 champion at Melbourne Park, said on Friday that
tennis fans would end up the biggest losers from any potential
strikes.
Kafelnikov caused a storm at the tournament in 2001 when he
told reporters male players' prize money on the ATP was
"ridiculous" compared to the pots other athletes were earning.
He had amassed about $18 million in prize money when he made
the comments and was famously slammed by American Andre Agassi
who suggested he should use his earnings from the tournament to
"go buy some perspective".
"I exactly remember when I was bringing up that issue and
Agassi was straight at me saying I should buy some perspective,"
Kafelnikov, the 1996 French Open champion, told reporters at
Melbourne Park.
"And now look what happened and the players are not happy
about it."
ATP players proposed boycotting the year's first grand slam
at a closed-door meeting on the weekend before the tournament
and have aired grievances ranging from the distribution of grand
slam prize money to concerns over the length of the calendar.
Players have hinted at possible boycotts at future
tournaments if their appeals for change are not acted upon.
"I'm not a politician, I don't want to jump into this
discussion," Kafelnikov, 37, said.
"I think what they are saying -- it's wrong to boycott the
grand slams. It's not in their hands to disappoint the fans.
"In the end the fans are going to be regretting everything
and we're not entitled to just punish them like this."
Kafelnikov said he was surprised to hear of players speaking
about "unity" and collective action given that few people came
forward to express support for him after his lone stand in 2001.
"What's surprising to me with the (ATP) players' council
saying that players are kind of united and they're going to
boycott, (is that) tennis is an individual sport.
"In my days no-one would stand one for another ... I was on
my own on this issue 10 years ago and no-one wanted to stand up
and defend me.
"I don't see that kind of stuff happening here."
