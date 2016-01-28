MELBOURNE Jan 28 Angelique Kerber ended Johanna Konta's fairytale run at the Australian Open with a 7-5 6-2 victory on Thursday to earn a place in her first grand slam final.

Kerber subdued the British main draw debutante in 82 minutes on Rod Laver Arena to set up a meeting with defending champion Serena Williams, becoming the first German to reach the final at Melbourne Park since Anke Huber in 1996.

Konta, Britain's first female semi-finalist at the Australian Open in 39 years, recovered from a nervous start to take the match to the 28-year-old seventh seed with her powerful serve and ranging groundstrokes.

Lefthander Kerber kept her composure, however, and secured a decisive break for 6-5 in the first set before overwhelming the world number 47 in the second, sealing victory and a place in Saturday's final when Konta went long with a backhand return. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)