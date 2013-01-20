MELBOURNE Jan 20 Ekaterina Makarova sprung a major upset at the Australian Open for the second successive year on Sunday when the Russian completed a 7-5 6-4 victory over fifth seed Angelique Kerber in their fourth round encounter.

The 19th seed started brightly and survived a wobble to close out the first set before going on to defeat her injury-hampered German opponent, the highest seed so far to lose in the women's draw, in one hour and 32 minutes with an ace.

Makarova advances to her second consecutive quarter-final at Melbourne Park after matching her run at last year's tournament when she sensationally defeated five-time champion Serena Williams.

Makarova will meet the winner of the clash between second seeded compatriot Maria Sharapova, who ended her run 12 months ago, and unseeded Belgian Kirsten Flipkens. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)