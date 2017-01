MELBOURNE Jan 22 Reigning champion and top seed Angelique Kerber was knocked out of the fourth round of the Australian Open on Sunday, losing 6-2 6-3 to American Coco Vandeweghe on Rod Laver Arena.

The German's exit followed that of men's top seed and world number one Andy Murray, who lost to Mischa Zverev earlier in the evening on the same court. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by ....)