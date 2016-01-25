MELBOURNE Jan 25 Johanna Konta mounted a stirring comeback to upset Ekaterina Makarova 4-6 6-4 8-6 in an attritional battle and become the first British woman to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals in more than 30 years on Monday.

Although Konta wobbled when serving for the match at 5-4 in the deciding set, the 24-year-old made no mistake when given a second chance and closed out the match after three hours and four minutes of painstaking graft in the Margaret Court Arena.

She becomes the first British woman in the last eight at Melbourne since Jo Durie in 1983.

"Three hours and four minutes, and those four minutes count!" Sydney-born Konta, who was granted British citizenship in 2012, said on court.

"I'm going to eat and sleep, eat and sleep and repeat," the 24-year-old added of her quarter-final against either American youngster Madison Keys or Zhang Shuai.