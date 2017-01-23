HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day 10 at the Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 25 Highlights from day 10 of the Australian Open tennis championships on Wednesday (all times GMT):
MELBOURNE Jan 23 Johanna Konta advanced to an Australian Open quarter-final showdown with Serena Williams after the ninth seed dismantled Ekaterina Makarova 6-1 6-4 in their fourth-round clash on Monday.
The 25-year-old Konta, Britain's last hope in the singles after Andy Murray and Dan Evans were bundled out on Sunday, took 69 minutes to send the Russian packing in temperatures approaching 35C.
Makarova was no match for Konta's serve or ground game in the first set as she changed angles and depth of returns that prevented the left-hander from getting any rhythm.
Makarova, who beat sixth seed Dominika Cibulkova in the third round, raced to a 4-1 lead in the second set but Konta rallied to win the next five games and sealed victory on her second match point when the Russian's forehand sailed over the baseline.
Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Australian Open Women's Doubles Semifinal matches on Wednesday Andrea Hlavackova/Peng Shuai (Czech Republic/China) beat Caroline Garcia/Kristina Mladenovic (France) 7-6(4) 6-2 Bethanie Mattek-Sands/Lucie Safarova (United States/Czech Republic) beat Eri Hozumi/Miyu Kato (Japan) 6-2 4-6 6-4
MELBOURNE, Jan 25 Johanna Konta bowed out of the Australian Open on Wednesday, taking British hopes of a first women's grand slam singles champion in 40 years with her, but the ninth seed said her defeat to Serena Williams had been the experience of a lifetime.