By Greg Stutchbury
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Jan 15 For someone within
touching distance of the world's top ranking, Petra Kvitova
seems non-plussed about the possibility of achieving the
milestone when the Australian Open begins on Monday.
The tall 21-year-old, who could become the second Czech
woman to achieve the top ranking after Martina Navaratilova,
only began to take tennis more seriously at 16 and said the
possible achievement had never entered her mind.
"Actually when I start (to) play tennis, I didn't think I
would be (a) professional tennis player," Kvitova told reporters
on Sunday. "So for me (I) won Wimbledon, (the WTA)
Championships, Fed Cup, it wasn't my dream. But it's very nice.
"If I maybe can be number one, it will be very nice, too, of
course."
Kvitova has been questioned relentlessly about the top
ranking since she arrived in Australia, where she played Hopman
Cup and the Sydney International and actually had the
opportunity to snatch it before the first grand slam of the
year.
She had to win the Sydney tournament to leapfrog Denmark's
Caroline Wozniacki, though she lost in the semi-finals to
China's Li Na.
Wozniacki will need to at least make the fourth round at
Melbourne Park to give her the chance of retaining the top spot,
and Kvitova was quick to point out that any number of players
(actually six) could be world number one in two weeks time.
"Yeah, I mean, it's very close (to being number one), but
still it's really far away because, you know, many players can
be really top," she said with a shrug of her shoulders.
"I mean, it's really open now, the women's tennis.
Everybody from top can play really well.
"I know it's just some points, but still it's really big
step."
The rangy lefthander with a powerful serve and booming
forehand is being touted as being at the forefront of a
generational change in the women's game, having won her first
grand slam title, the season-ending WTA Championships and helped
the Czech Republic to the Fed Cup title.
She also won six titles, the same numbers as Wozniacki, on
the tour last year, though she was a little reticent to suggest
she could repeat the feat this year.
"The last year was great for me. Of course, I had many
(good) results.
"It will be very tough to have similar results this year.
"I know it will be very tough, but still I just want to be
focused on my game and we will see."
