MELBOURNE Jan 17 World number two Petra
Kvitova took a little bit of time to get warmed up in the
blistering Melbourne heat before demolishing Vera Dushevina 6-2
6-0 in just over an hour on Tuesday to advance to the second
round of the Australian Open.
The Wimbledon champion, who is the pundits' favourite for
the title at Melbourne Park, was broken in her first service
game by the 25-year-old Russian, but then won the next 12 games
in temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius.
Dushevina had no answer to the tall Kvitova's court
coverage, punishing groundstrokes and execution of shots from
nearly impossible angles. The Czech producing a highlight play
with one backhand return of serve that was taken late and from
outside the tram lines and blasted back across court, landing
just inside the service box and pinging away.
Kvitova, who helped the Czech Republic to the Hopman Cup in
Perth then made the Sydney International semi-finals before the
year's first grand slam began, next plays either Spain's Carla
Suarez Navarro or Romania's Irina Begu.
