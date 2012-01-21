MELBOURNE Jan 21 Second seed Petra
Kvitova blasted into the fourth round of the Australian Open on
Saturday when Russian Maria Kirilenko retired with a leg injury
after the first game of the second set of their third round
match, having lost the first 6-0.
Kvitova had torn through the first set in 34 minutes and
then broke Kirilenko in the first game of the second before the
29th seeded Russian walked to the net and shook hands with the
Czech.
Kvitova started slowly with the first game of the match
taking 10 minutes before she broke Kirilenko and then ruthlessly
exposed Kirilenko's hampered movement from the baseline.
Kirilenko took a timeout after going 5-0 down to have her
upper left leg heavily strapped and, while she returned, Kvitova
picked up where she left off.
Kvitova will next play either former French Open champion
Ana Ivanovic or Vania King in the last 16.
