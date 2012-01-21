MELBOURNE Jan 21 Second seed Petra Kvitova blasted into the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday when Russian Maria Kirilenko retired with a leg injury after the first game of the second set of their third round match, having lost the first 6-0.

Kvitova had torn through the first set in 34 minutes and then broke Kirilenko in the first game of the second before the 29th seeded Russian walked to the net and shook hands with the Czech.

Kvitova started slowly with the first game of the match taking 10 minutes before she broke Kirilenko and then ruthlessly exposed Kirilenko's hampered movement from the baseline.

Kirilenko took a timeout after going 5-0 down to have her upper left leg heavily strapped and, while she returned, Kvitova picked up where she left off.

Kvitova will next play either former French Open champion Ana Ivanovic or Vania King in the last 16.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Alastair Himmer; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

