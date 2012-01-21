* Kvitova ruthless in demolition job
* Thigh injury hampers Kirilenko's movement
(Adds details, quotes)
By Greg Stutchbury
MELBOURNE, Jan 21 Second seed Petra
Kvitova exposed her ruthless streak, racing into the fourth
round of the Australian Open on Saturday after Russian Maria
Kirilenko retired with a strained adductor muscle.
The 24-year-old Kirilenko had dropped the first set 6-0 in
just 34 minutes against the Czech, before retiring after she was
broken in the first game of the second on Rod Laver Arena.
The Wimbledon champion advanced to the last 16 against
either former French Open champion Ana Ivanovic or Vania King.
Kirilenko said she injured the muscle in her left leg in the
first game, hampering her movement as Kvitova blasted winners
from all angles and had her scampering around the court.
Kvitova showed no mercy and the Russian was forced to take a
timeout after going 5-0 down to have her upper left leg heavily
strapped.
While she returned, Kvitova picked up where she left off
serving out to love, capped with three successive aces.
Kirilenko asked for more strapping between the set
changeover and returned to the court, but after Kvitova broke
her serve, she felt unable to continue.
Kvitova said after the 38-minute match that she had been
pleased with the way she had stayed mentally focused during the
lengthy medical timeout and after Kirilenko returned.
"What I played (in) the first five games was great,"
Kvitova, whose Melbourne Park title credentials are firming,
told reporters.
"Sometimes a timeout is very tough, because when you are
playing really well and then you have five minutes off,
sometimes it's tough to get back and play as before.
"I just said to myself that I have to play the same way as
before and go for the balls and don't make many mistakes and
just be focused.
"I'm really happy how I played today (and) hopefully it will
continue like this."
