PARIS, June 4 Czech fourth seed Petra Kvitova continued her quest for a second grand slam title when she cruised into the French Open quarter-finals with a 6-2 6-1 win over American Varvara Lepchenko on Monday.

The Wimbledon champion, whose match was moved from Court Philippe Chatrier to the less fancy Court One as organisers tried to beat dusk on a gloomy day, was never threatened as she saw off the world number 63 in just an hour.

Kvitova, who could meet Russian second seed Maria Sharapova in a potential semi-final clash, ended the contest on her second match point with a forehand winner.

She will next face Kazakh qualifier Yaroslava Shvedova, who knocked out defending champion Li Na of China earlier on Monday.