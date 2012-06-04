PARIS, June 4 Czech fourth seed Petra Kvitova
continued her quest for a second grand slam title when she
cruised into the French Open quarter-finals with a 6-2 6-1 win
over American Varvara Lepchenko on Monday.
The Wimbledon champion, whose match was moved from Court
Philippe Chatrier to the less fancy Court One as organisers
tried to beat dusk on a gloomy day, was never threatened as she
saw off the world number 63 in just an hour.
Kvitova, who could meet Russian second seed Maria Sharapova
in a potential semi-final clash, ended the contest on her second
match point with a forehand winner.
She will next face Kazakh qualifier Yaroslava Shvedova, who
knocked out defending champion Li Na of China earlier on Monday.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)