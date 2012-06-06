PARIS, June 6 Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova
wriggled out of a spot of bother in the final set to end the
gutsy run of Kazakh qualifier Yaroslava Shvedova 3-6 6-2 6-4 and
reach the semi-finals of the French Open for the first time on
Wednesday.
Two days after conquering 2011 Paris winner Li Na, doubles
specialist Shvedova looked set to become the first player from
her nation, and the first qualifier, to reach the semi-finals
here as she led Kvitova 4-2 in the final set.
But the Czech fourth seed kept her focus through driving
rain to complete victory after her 142nd-ranked opponent drilled
a backhand wide on matchpoint.
Kvitova will next take on title favourite Maria Sharapova
for a place in Saturday's final.
(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Alison Wildey)