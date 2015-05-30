Tennis-Miami women's singles final result
April 1 (Gracenote) - Result from the Miami Women's Singles Final on Saturday 10-Johanna Konta (Britain) beat 12-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6-4 6-3
PARIS May 30 Czech fourth seed Petra Kvitova cantered into the last 16 of the French Open with a 6-3 6-2 win against Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu on Saturday.
The double Wimbledon champion, a semi-finalist on the Roland Garros clay in 2012, had too much power for the 30th seed, who could not muster a break point on court Philippe Chatrier.
Kvitova made only nine unforced errors in a polished performance, winning the last seven points.
She faces either American 16th seed Madison Keys or Swiss 23rd seed Timea Bacsinszky for a place in the quarter-finals. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer)
April 1 Roger Federer needed more than three hours to outlast Nick Kyrgios 7-6(9) 6-7(9) 7-6(5) in a pulsating Miami Open semi-final on Friday to set up another mouthwatering final clash with Rafa Nadal.