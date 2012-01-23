MELBOURNE Jan 23 World number two Petra
Kvitova shrugged off the embarrassment of one of the worst
missed shot of the tournament to advance to the quarter-finals
of the Australian Open on Monday with a 6-2 7-6 victory over
former world number one Ana Ivanovic.
The 21-year-old Wimbledon champion was lining up her second
successive smash to win the point in the ninth game of the
second set but totally mistimed the shot and the ball bounced
off her arm to gift Ivanovic the game.
Kvitova, perhaps mindful that footage of the shot will
shortly become an Internet hit, temporarily lost her composure
and dropped her serve for the first time in the match.
Ivanovic, who made the final at Melbourne Park and then won
the French Open in 2008, held to take a 6-5 lead but the Czech
then held serve to force a tiebreak that she raced through to
set up a last eight match against either China's Zheng Jie or
Italy's Sara Errani.
