By Greg Stutchbury
MELBOURNE, Jan 25 World number two Petra Kvitova
rallied from a three-game deficit in the second set before
advancing to the Australian Open semi-finals with a 6-4 6-4 win
over Italian surprise package Sara Errani on Wednesday.
The Wimbledon champion, who has played four of her five
matches first up on Rod Laver Arena, found herself 4-1 down in
the second set before she reeled off the next five games to
maintain her quest for a second grand slam title.
Unseeded Errani, who at 1.64m was dwarfed by the 1.83m
Kvitova, stretched the Czech throughout their match, putting a
surprising amount of topspin on the ball and blasting winners
down the line.
Second seed Kvitova was her own worst enemy at times and
looked exasperated after committing 44 unforced errors.
"At the beginning I was a little nervous because I knew
everybody expected it to be an easy match," the 21-year-old told
reporters.
"Of course you have a little pressure on your back because
you have a grand slam and everybody is expecting that you win
all your matches when you play.
"But it's not really easy. That's why I'm really happy to be
in the semi-final here."
Kvitova is one of three women still in with a chance to take
over the world number one ranking from Caroline Wozniacki, who
was knocked out by Kim Clijsters on Tuesday.
The other two are Victoria Azarenka and Maria Sharapova, who
she beat in last year's Wimbledon final.
Kvitova will face Sharapova again in the semi-finals at
Melbourne Park after the Russian beat Ekaterina Makarova in
straight sets.
While the diminutive Errani could have been mistaken for a
Melbourne Park ball-kid had she been wearing a blue shirt, she
showed that good things can come in small packages.
On several occasions she produced blistering backhand
groundstokes that left the normally assured and mobile Kvitova
flatfooted.
There was no rest for the Italian, who was playing her
doubles semi-final with compatriot Roberta Vinci against Czech
duo Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka later on Wednesday.
