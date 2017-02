MELBOURNE Jan 26 Fourth seed Maria Sharapova overcame a second set rally by second seed Petra Kvitova to advance to her third Australian Open final with a 6-2 3-6 6-4 victory on Thursday.

Sharapova will now meet third seed Victoria Azarenka in the women's final on Saturday after the Belarusian beat 2011 champion Kim Clijsters 6-4 1-6 6-3 earlier.

