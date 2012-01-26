(Adds details, quotes)
* Sharapova overcomes poor service game to make final
* Kvitova rues missed chances in final set
By Greg Stutchbury
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 Fourth seed Maria
Sharapova overcame a second set rally by Petra Kvitova to
advance to her third Australian Open final with a 6-2 3-6 6-4
victory on Thursday.
Kvitova had appeared tentative in the first set, allowing
the Russian to dictate play before she found her range with her
serve in the second, conceding just five points to send the
match into a decider.
Sharapova had issues with her serve in the third set, making
five double faults, but remained in the match as Kvitova made 20
unforced errors. The Russian then sealed victory when the
Czech's serve fell apart in the 10th game to take the match in
two hours, 12 minutes.
"I felt like in the third set she always had the
advantage," Sharapova said in a courtside interview. "I just
thought to myself you've just go to go for it.
"I just hung in there and got a few returns in there in the
last game.
"I love this sport and sometimes even if you're not playing
your best tennis, you can find a way to win."
Sharapova will now meet third seed Victoria Azarenka in the
final on Saturday after the Belarusian earlier beat 2011
champion Kim Clijsters 6-4 1-6 6-3.
