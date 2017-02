PARIS May 31 Czech fourth seed Petra Kvitova strolled into the French Open third round with a comprehensive 6-1 6-3 win over Pole Urszula Radwanska on Thursday.

Kvitova, who had only dropped three games in her opening round, was never threatened by the world number 79, hitting 30 winners in a one-sided match on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

The Wimbledon champion ended Radwanska's misery after 70 minutes on her second match point when the Pole sent a backhand long.

Kvitova, heading towards a possible quarter-final clash with defending champion Li Na of China, will next face Frenchwoman Claire Feuerstein or Russian Nina Bratchikova. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)