PARIS, June 2 Fourth seed Petra Kvitova moved
into the French Open fourth round with a 6-2 4-6 6-1 victory
over Russian Nina Bratchikova on Saturday, but the Czech was
forced to toil in the piercing Parisian sunshine to overcome her
opponent.
Peppering the baseline with a series of snappy and accurate
groundstrokes, Kvitova had looked to be on course for a smooth
passage into the next round when she claimed the first set in
just 28 minutes.
The Russian, however, upped her intensity in the second,
forcing the match to a decider before Kvitova regained the upper
hand to close it out with a double break.
She will now play the winner of 2010 champion Francesca
Schiavone's match against Varvara Lepchenko.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)