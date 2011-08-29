* Kvitova suffers surprise first round loss at U.S. Open

* Wimbledon champion makes 52 unforced errors in defeat (Adds quotes and detail)

By Julian Linden

NEW YORK, Aug 29 The burden of being labelled as the next big thing in women's tennis has started to weigh down Petra Kvitova.

The 21-year-old from the Czech Republic has carried the tag since her surprise win at Wimbledon in July but it is a heavy burden that others before her have also struggled to shoulder.

Expectations on her to succeed have increased and the pressure on her is mounting.

On Monday, on a glorious summer day at the U.S. Open, she offered a brief insight into the mind games she is battling.

Seeded fifth, she was beaten 7-6 6-3 by unseeded Romanian Alexandra Dulgheru in her first round match. Not only was she the first big casualty of the draw, she also became the first reigning women's Wimbledon champion to lost in the first round at the U.S. Open since tennis turned professional in 1968.

Kvitova left the Louis Armstrong court almost sobbing as her opponent, ranked 49th in the world, soaked up the acclaim.

Dulgheru played well and deserbed her win but Kvitova contributed to her own defeat, with a staggering 52 unforced errors.

Later, she explained that she had been racked by negative thoughts in her mind. "It was the head." (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)