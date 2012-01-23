(Removes second dateline)
By Peter Rutherford
MELBOURNE Jan 23 Wimbledon champion Petra
Kvitova stood head bowed, red faced, praying for the ground to
open up and swallow her. There's nowhere to hide when you hit
the worst shot of a tennis grand slam.
The world number two had her racquet raised and ready to
snash home a winner against Ana Ivanovic in the fourth round of
the Australian Open on Monday and as the ball dipped closer the
Czech coiled in anticipation.
What should have been a routine smash will undoubtedly
become an Internet sensation as Kvitova slashed into thin air,
the ball slapped off her hip, hit the ground and bounced over
the net.
"I really don't know how I missed it," she told Reuters in
an interview. "I stood on the spot, saw the ball and it just
missed my racquet. But this is tennis, this can happen.
"I'm not the first and won't be the last to miss a shot.
It's not really that horrible."
The Czech recovered from the embarassment to win 6-2 7-6 but
smiled sheepishly when asked if she could remember hitting a
worse shot.
"I don't know if it's the worst (shot) of my career,"
Kvitova said, shaking her head. "I know that it looked really
strange when I missed it. But anyway ... I won, that's the
important thing."
The 21-year-old returned to her chair after the miss,
wrapped her head in a towel and tried to focus on her next
service game but was so rattled she dropped it to love, giving
Ivanovic the sniff of an upset.
However, Kvitova pulled herself together to win the set in a
tiebreak and secure her place in the last eight.
BIG FUTURE
Kvitova's role model Martina Navratilova said the fact that
she did not fall apart completely after the clanger showed that
she could cement her place as one of the top women in the world.
"Today she hit a whiff on the overhead, embarrassed as
heck," Navratilova said. "Shanked like six balls in a row, but
got it together, held serve. In years past, and even last year,
she would lose those matches or lose her concentration.
"But now she gets it back together. She's tough. I'm glad
I'm not the on the other side of the net.
"With the absence of Serena (Williams) playing enough, we
need some superstars that you really feel like they're holding
their own. I think Petra has that possibility."
Kvitova says she is flattered to be compared with
Navartilova, who won 18 grand slam singles titles.
"She is a legend. She won many grand slams and was
originally from the Czech Republic. She was my idol growing up
and it's nice to have that (comparison)," she added.
"I don't think it adds any pressure. It's a nice thing to
have."
Kvitova, who could take Caroline Wozniacki's world number
one ranking at the year's first grand slam, also looked forward
to playing in London at the Olympic Games.
"I really want to play in the Olympics and play at Wimbledon
on the grass, where I won last year. I really want to represent
my country and be with the other athletes.
"It will be really enjoyable."
