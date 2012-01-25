By Greg Stutchbury
MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Jan 25 Rod Laver remembers when
players played for peanuts, linesmen fell asleep and balls
failed to bounce on patchy grasscourts, and while tennis has
changed completely since he won his first grand slam 50 years
ago, it has been only for the better.
"The whole cycle has changed for the good," the 73-year-old
Australian told reporters on a rooftop garden overlooking outer
courts at Melbourne Park on Wednesday.
"Tennis (today) is just unbelievable."
Laver achieved the calendar Grand Slam twice, in 1969 as a
professional and the first in 1962 as an amateur, which the
Australian Open organisers were commemorating this year.
"Sometimes you think, 'boy, 50 years is a long time ago'. I
was just honoured to be able to pull it off," he said.
"You don't start off trying to win the Grand Slam. You're
just very happy to play the matches, tournaments and the thrill
of going to the French Championships, Wimbledon, U.S. Open.
"It was amateur tennis. No one was really high on I've got
to win this tournament for my career. There was no career,
because you're playing amateur tennis.
"There was no money in it."
A tremendous serve volleyer, Laver chuckled as he remembered
the quality of some of the courts when he was playing in the
early 1960s, while some of the officiating was also patchy.
"It was a serve and volley game back in those years because
not too many of the grass courts you would say were up to par
with Wimbledon," he added with a grin.
"You let the ball bounce, and it may not bounce. That's
where the serve and volley routine came into play.
"Wimbledon, you had to be a certain age before you could get
into Wimbledon to be a linesman (and) you look back and the
linesman is asleep.
"Again, it was amateur tennis. That was just a thrill for
everybody to be part of Wimbledon and be able to be there.
"Now it's a totally different world."
Laver turned professional after his 1962 grand slam, and was
subsequently barred from the grand slam tournaments before the
sport was declared open in 1968.
He then promptly won his second grand slam in '69 and began
to reap the benefits of a more organised calendar under the
World Championship of Tennis.
"(Sports entrepreneur) Lamar Hunt was very big in football
in the U.S., then soccer and he wanted to do something with
tennis," Laver said.
"He said, 'hey, I got $1 million. I want to get a promoter.
You could play 50 tournaments, $20,000 in total purse. Find the
tournaments, find your best 32 players that you can sign up'.
"It was a different world. To play for $10,000 in those WCT
matches, that was big money in our world.
"(Now) being able to see the winner is going to walk away
with $2 million, is great for the sport."
