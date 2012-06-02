PARIS, June 2 After emigrating to the United States at the age of 15 and not seeing her mother for four years, Uzbekistan-born Varvara Lepchenko is happy to know that her sacrifices are paying off.

"I wouldn't be able to make it as far as I am right now if I was back in Uzbekistan," Lepchenko smiled after beating 2010 champion Francesca Schiavone at the French Open on Saturday.

The 26-year-old American battled for three hours and two minutes in the sun to defeat Italian Schiavone 3-6 6-3 8-6 and reach the fourth round of a grand-slam event for the first time.

With her defeat of 19th seed Jelena Jankovic in the previous round at Roland Garros, Lepchenko, who has risen from 128 in the rankings at the start of the year to 63rd, passed $1 million in career earnings.

The left-hander reflected on her change in fortune from her early days in the United States.

"Me and my dad, we didn't have enough money to rent an apartment, so we were struggling, going from one place to another," Lepchenko told a news conference.

"My mom, she couldn't arrive right away because there are certain rules at immigration, so I didn't see her for four years once I moved to the United States."

Taken under the wing of a woman she met at a challenger event and who offered her a home - "She became like my mom" - Lepchenko waited for her reunion with her own mother.

"When my mom arrived after four years, we rented an apartment. I started to do better and started to make more money, and I was able to rent an apartment," she said.

U.S. coaches came to watch her and former Davis Cup captain Patrick McEnroe threw down the gauntlet.

"We had a conversation with Patrick," Lepchenko said. "He said: 'We need more women in the second week of grand slams'.

"I said: 'You know what? I'm going to work even harder. Hopefully you'll see me in the second week'."

In Paris, Lepchenko has kept her promise: next week, in the second week of the French Open, she will play fourth-seeded Czech Petra Kvitova. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)