By Clare Fallon
| PARIS, June 2
PARIS, June 2 After emigrating to the United
States at the age of 15 and not seeing her mother for four
years, Uzbekistan-born Varvara Lepchenko is happy to know that
her sacrifices are paying off.
"I wouldn't be able to make it as far as I am right now if I
was back in Uzbekistan," Lepchenko smiled after beating 2010
champion Francesca Schiavone at the French Open on Saturday.
The 26-year-old American battled for three hours and two
minutes in the sun to defeat Italian Schiavone 3-6 6-3 8-6 and
reach the fourth round of a grand-slam event for the first time.
With her defeat of 19th seed Jelena Jankovic in the previous
round at Roland Garros, Lepchenko, who has risen from 128 in the
rankings at the start of the year to 63rd, passed $1 million in
career earnings.
The left-hander reflected on her change in fortune from her
early days in the United States.
"Me and my dad, we didn't have enough money to rent an
apartment, so we were struggling, going from one place to
another," Lepchenko told a news conference.
"My mom, she couldn't arrive right away because there are
certain rules at immigration, so I didn't see her for four years
once I moved to the United States."
Taken under the wing of a woman she met at a challenger
event and who offered her a home - "She became like my mom" -
Lepchenko waited for her reunion with her own mother.
"When my mom arrived after four years, we rented an
apartment. I started to do better and started to make more
money, and I was able to rent an apartment," she said.
U.S. coaches came to watch her and former Davis Cup captain
Patrick McEnroe threw down the gauntlet.
"We had a conversation with Patrick," Lepchenko said. "He
said: 'We need more women in the second week of grand slams'.
"I said: 'You know what? I'm going to work even harder.
Hopefully you'll see me in the second week'."
In Paris, Lepchenko has kept her promise: next week, in the
second week of the French Open, she will play fourth-seeded
Czech Petra Kvitova.
(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)