MELBOURNE Jan 16 While China's Li Na famously
says she only has to listen to her husband and coach Jiang Shan
one hour a day, her fitness trainer Alex Stober has never had
any problems getting through to the French Open champion.
The world number six cruised into the second round of the
Australian Open on Monday with a routine 6-3 6-1 win over
Uzbekistan's Ksenia Pervak in stifling heat at Melbourne Park.
German Stober, who whipped Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi
into shape during their careers, said that while Li can get a
little fiesty with her husband, her dedication to her tennis
career is without question.
"I can tell you Li is incredibly easy to work with, she's
incredibly disciplined, she's a hard worker," he told Reuters.
"She would never question whatever you are telling her to
do, she is fantastic to work with and she's in very good shape.
She can keep going for another two, three years easily at this
level of tennis, no problem. She is playing her best right now."
Li's fitness was put to the test on Monday in the Melbourne
heat and she admitted to battling fatigue on a day when many
matches became survival of the fittest.
"At the end of the first set I was really feeling the heat
on the court," Li said. "I couldn't breathe. I was feeling like,
what's going on? Lucky I won so easy in the second set."
Li went through the whole post-match news conference without
being asked about her husband. A rarity in itself.
Stober said her colourful remarks about Jiang, including
threatening him with divorce unless he lost weight and stopped
snoring, were only possible because their relationship was so
strong.
"Sometimes he reads it or hears about it and he's just
shaking his head," Stober said. "He has a laugh about it.
Sometimes. Not all the time.
"There have been a few that he hasn't laughed about but they
have a fantastic relationship and that's why she can say some of
the things she does."
'LOVE-HATE THING'
Li said during the Hopman Cup this year that she listened to
Jiang for one hour a day, when they were on the tennis court,
and he had to listen to her the other 23.
In Sydney last week, when Jiang claimed credit for helping
her win a tight semi-final against Petra Kvitova, she brushed
off his claims with a: "Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah."
"She has a smashing sense of humour," Stober added. "How
would I describe their situation? It's a love-hate thing
sometimes.
"I don't know if I can say this, but she has her moments and
she can be a little stubborn. If she doesn't want to listen,
well, she doesn't do it. But then she can switch it around and
she's on again, it's unbelievable, a great quality to have.
"I think it's good for her that she can get things out of
her system and it's okay afterwards. She's cranky at him but it
goes away very fast and she's on her way again. I think it's
terrific what they have."
Stober said he understood Li's comments about her French
Open triumph last year messing with her head during a poor run
through the rest of the season.
"It was such a big thing for the country," Stober said.
"China has more than a billion people and nobody from there had
won a grand slam before. All the other things came into play,
media, photos, interviews.
"It's normal for some sort of explosion to happen but she's
back on track now. Everything is settled. From the start of our
time in Germany, it felt like the start of the next phase of her
career."
Li's next opponent will be Australia's Olivia Rogowska, who
won 6-3 6-1 over Sweden's Sofia Arvidsson.
