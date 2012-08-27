NEW YORK Aug 27 China's Li Na began her title bid with a rain-interrupted 6-2 6-3 victory over Britain's Heather Watson at the U.S. Open on Monday.

The ninth seed had too much power and experience for the former U.S. Open junior champion as she advanced to round two, despite a rain delay of almost two and a half hours.

After winning the first set, Li had recovered from 3-1 down in the second to lead 5-3 when the rain took the players off the court.

World number 71 Watson lost four of five points on her serve following the rain delay, punching a backhand into the net on match point.

Li successfully landed 75 percent of her first serves with no double faults and enjoyed a 28-10 advantage in winners to advance in one hour, 21 minutes. (Reporting by Simon Cambers; editing by Steve Ginsburg)