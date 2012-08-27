Tennis-Sock wins Delray Beach final in walkover as Raonic withdraws
Feb 26 Canadian world number four Milos Raonic pulled out of Sunday’s Delray Beach Open final in Florida, handing American Jack Sock the title by walkover.
NEW YORK Aug 27 China's Li Na began her title bid with a rain-interrupted 6-2 6-3 victory over Britain's Heather Watson at the U.S. Open on Monday.
The ninth seed had too much power and experience for the former U.S. Open junior champion as she advanced to round two, despite a rain delay of almost two and a half hours.
After winning the first set, Li had recovered from 3-1 down in the second to lead 5-3 when the rain took the players off the court.
World number 71 Watson lost four of five points on her serve following the rain delay, punching a backhand into the net on match point.
Li successfully landed 75 percent of her first serves with no double faults and enjoyed a 28-10 advantage in winners to advance in one hour, 21 minutes. (Reporting by Simon Cambers; editing by Steve Ginsburg)
Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Result from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Final on Sunday 3-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat 1-Milos Raonic (Canada) walkover
Feb 26 France's Jo-Wilfred Tsonga won his second title in succession by comfortably beating compatriot Lucas Pouille 6-4 6-4 in the Marseille Open final on Sunday.