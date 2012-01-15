By Ian Ransom
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Jan 15 Crises of confidence,
shouting matches with her husband-coach and alternate waves of
criticism and adulation from a nation of 1.3 billion - tennis
has rarely been a smooth ride for China's Li Na.
The tattooed 29-year-old returns to Melbourne Park, the
scene of her trailblazing run to the final that set up a
platform for an unlikely French Open victory over champion
Francesca Schiavone in June.
The first grand slam singles winner from an Asian nation, Li
has made a career of defying convention, from breaking away from
China's Soviet-style sports regime to manage her own team, to
shattering the stereotype of the humourless Chinese athlete with
her acerbic wit.
Li also dashed expectations by crashing spectacularly after
her French Open title, when many thought it a precursor to a
golden run.
Li was knocked out in the second round at Wimbledon and the
first at the U.S. Open and finished the season in torment with
tennis watchers at home claiming she had slacked off training to
do fashion shoots and pander to sponsors.
And yet, with the knives out and tennis writers polishing
their obituaries, Li has declared she is back after an
encouraging run at the Hopman Cup and a final appearance in the
Sydney International.
"I won six matches in a row," said Li, who upset world
number two and Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the
semi-finals at Sydney before losing to third-ranked Victoria
Azarenka in the final.
"In the second half of last year, I think I couldn't win
three matches in a row. I mean, it was always like it was easy
to lose the match. Also, I feel I lost all the confidence on the
court.
"For me, I was not hungry anymore on the court in the last
half of year. But now I feeling hungry again. I am still tough
and I'm back."
Having complained that her off-court distractions were
hurting her game, Li took a month-long boot-camp in Munich at
the end of the season.
STUPID THINGS
Her husband-coach Jiang Shan was shunted aside after
Melbourne Park last year in favour of training with Denmark Fed
Cup captain Michael Mortensen who helped prepare her for her
French Open title, but Jiang is now back in the players' box.
Li joked in Sydney that Jiang's snoring that kept her awake
during her run to the Australian Open final last year had
improved after she demanded he lose weight, but the pair still
squabble to the amusement of spectators and media.
Li remarked in the warm-up tournament that her university
sweetheart Jiang "sometimes does stupid things" and confessed
that her eyes sometimes glaze over listening to his advice.
Jiang can bank on some more fun at his expense at Melbourne
Park, where Kvitova believes Li could go deep into the second
week.
"I think she's playing very well," the Czech said after a
practice session with Li on Sunday. "She's very good on the
legs, she's moving, playing really fast. I mean, she can go
really far in this tournament."
Li will be accompanied by her usual cohorts Zheng Jie, a
former semi-finalist at Melbourne Park and Wimbledon, and the
fast-improving Peng Shuai.
Twenty-six year-old Peng has shown signs of emerging from
Li's shadow with fourth-round appearances at three of the grand
slams last year which had her break into the top 20 for the
first time.
Li has tipped them both to follow her into the top 10 if
they can stay fit and determined.
"I believe both Zheng Jie and Peng Shuai can break into the
top 10 because I've trained with them both in the national
team," Li told reporters in Chinese.
"Chinese players' training regimes, overall, are a bit more
rigorous than foreigners... so if they work hard they'll both
get there."
(Editing by Patrick Johnston; To query or comment on this
story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on:
for more tennis stories