By Toby Davis
PARIS, June 4 Li Na's hopes of defending her
French Open title ended on Monday in an error-strewn
capitulation at the hands of a little known Kazakh qualifier
ranked 142 in the world.
Yaroslava Shvedova made the most of blustery conditions and
a spectacular loss of form on the part of her opponent to win
their fourth round encounter 3-6 6-2 6-0.
After taking the first set, the Chinese seventh seed,
seemingly shorn of confidence, collapsed, taking only two games
out of the next 14.
Last year's champion made 41 unforced errors as she
spectacularly lost control of a match in which she had looked to
be cruising towards victory.
The conditions on Court Suzanne Lenglen made serving
difficult, but the Kazakh's aggressive approach left Li
flat-footed.
Her rhythm went to pieces in the face of an all-out assault
from the doubles specialist who was not expected to be a
realistic challenger in the singles draw, even in a tournament
jam-packed full of shock results.
A clearly disappointed Li had an intriguingly simplistic
explanation for why her game went to pieces.
"Nothing happened," she told reporters. "I just tried to
play ball back into the court, but I couldn't."
"Right now, I want totally relax the mind and body," she
added. "I think I didn't play bad in the claycourt season.
"I need some time to recover. I'm not machine."
Shvedova, who won grand slam doubles titles at both
Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 2010, had signalled her intent
coming into the match having not dropped a set in her opening
three matches.
Her victory today, however, is a remarkable reversal in
fortunes after she spent much of last year recovering from knee
surgery that forced her to compete in futures tournaments to
regain fitness and confidence.
"I think it's the most incredible win for me," she said.
"I always have nice matches against top players because it's
easier, because I have no pressure, and I always come to beat
them.
Li has endured a difficult 12 months since beating Francesca
Schiavone to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup and has now failed to
get past the fourth round in all four slams.
"I felt she was a little bit nervous, added Shvedova. "She
didn't play like she was playing last year and she was making
mistakes.
"Maybe she was thinking a lot or maybe she's not in the best
shape."
Having stormed through the second set, the Kazakh broke her
opponent's serve three times in the decider, and while she
wasted two match points in the final game, she eventually closed
it out when Li netted a tame backhand.
She will now play the winner of Varvara Lepchenko's match
against Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova in the quarter-final.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)