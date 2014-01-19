MELBOURNE Jan 19 Li Na stormed into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open with a 6-2 6-0 hammering of Russian Ekaterina Makarova in just under an hour on Sunday.

The Chinese fourth seed, who had to battle back from match point down in her second round encounter with Lucie Safarova, looked much more assured on Hisense Arena on Sunday and her win set up a last eight meeting with Italy's Flavia Pennetta.

The 31-year-old briskly saved two break points in the first set, another couple at 3-0 up in the second and sealed the win with a backhand volley at the net to serve out to love.

The former French Open champion has a good record at Melbourne Park, having reached the final here last year and in 2011 and the semi-finals in 2010. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)