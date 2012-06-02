PARIS, June 2 Defending champion Li Na was made
to work hard to see off 20-year-old American Christina McHale
3-6 6-2 6-1 to book her place in the last 16 of the French Open
on Saturday.
Chinese seventh seed Li, who last year became the first
player from an Asian nation to win a singles grand-slam title,
needed almost two hours on a sunsoaked Court Suzanne Lenglen to
break the world number 36's resilience.
Li struggled with her serve and fell a break down in sixth
game but immediately broke back. But McHale had more pace and
broke again to bag the opening set after 48 minutes.
Li upped her game in the second, finding better angles to
open a 4-1 lead and steal her the opponent's serve again to
level the tie.
She reeled off five games in a row in the decider to wrap it
up and set up a last-16 meeting with Kazakh qualifier Yaroslava
Schvedova.
