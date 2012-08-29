Tennis-Dolgopolov upsets Nishikori to win Argentina Open
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 19 Unseeded Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov upset favourite Kei Nishikori 7-6(4) 6-4 to win the Argentina Open on Sunday and lift his first title in five years.
NEW YORK Aug 29 China's Li Na recovered from a mid-match lapse on Wednesday to beat Australian Casey Dellacqua 6-4 6-4 and reach the third round of the U.S. Open.
The ninth seed, who has never been past the quarter-finals in New York, recovered from 4-0 down in the second set to reach the last 32.
Former French Open champion Li edged the first set but Dellacqua, a left-hander ranked 92nd in the world, blasted a series of winners to move clear in the second.
But Li recovered her poise in time to reel off six straight games and set up a clash with either three-time champion Kim Clijsters of Belgium or Britain's Laura Robson. (Reporting by Simon Cambers in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue)
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Result from the Buenos Aires Open Men's Singles Final on Sunday Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) beat 1-Kei Nishikori (Japan) 7-6(4) 6-4
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Results from the Dubai Championships Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Sunday Kristyna Pliskova (Czech Republic) beat 16-Roberta Vinci (Italy) 3-6 7-5 6-3 Laura Siegemund (Germany) beat Silvia Soler Espinosa (Spain) 6-7(4) 6-4 7-6(3) Mona Barthel (Germany) beat Jelena Jankovic (Serbia) 6-1 6-3 Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) beat 14-Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) 7-6(6) 2-6 6-4 Viktorija Golubic (Switzerland) beat Cagla Buyukakcay (Turkey) 6-7(4) 6-3 6