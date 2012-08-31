NEW YORK Aug 31 China's ninth seed Li Na
suffered the same fate as Kim Clijsters as she was dumped out of
the U.S. Open on Friday by British teenager Laura Robson.
The former French Open champion was outplayed by the
18-year-old, going down 6-4 6-7 6-2 in the third round.
Robson had sent three-time champion Clijsters into
retirement in round two and followed up with another nerveless
display full of huge hitting.
Li snatched the tiebreak to force a decider but Robson
continued to attack at every opportunity and broke twice before
serving out the match and setting up a meeting with defending
champion Samantha Stosur.
(Editing by Steve Ginsburg)