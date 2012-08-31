NEW YORK Aug 31 China's ninth seed Li Na suffered the same fate as Kim Clijsters as she was dumped out of the U.S. Open on Friday by British teenager Laura Robson.

The former French Open champion was outplayed by the 18-year-old, going down 6-4 6-7 6-2 in the third round.

Robson had sent three-time champion Clijsters into retirement in round two and followed up with another nerveless display full of huge hitting.

Li snatched the tiebreak to force a decider but Robson continued to attack at every opportunity and broke twice before serving out the match and setting up a meeting with defending champion Samantha Stosur.

