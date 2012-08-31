(adds quotes, details)
By Simon Cambers
NEW YORK Aug 31 China's ninth seed Li Na
suffered the same fate as Kim Clijsters as she was dumped out of
the U.S. Open on Friday by British teenager Laura Robson.
The former French Open champion was outplayed by the
18-year-old, going down 6-4 6-7 6-2 in the third round.
"I was feeling that I still had a chance but I was making a
lot of mistakes the whole match," Li told reporters. "That gave
her a lot of confidence and gave her free points, made her feel
like she could win."
Former Wimbledon junior champion Robson had sent three-time
champion Clijsters into retirement in round two and followed up
with another nerveless display full of strong serving and huge
hitting, especially on her forehand.
Li lifted her game to snatch the tiebreak 7-5 and force a
decider but Robson continued to attack at every opportunity.
At 2-2 in the third set, Robson thought she had broken serve
but umpire Louise Engzell ruled that the point should be
replayed, even though Li had missed with her reply.
But Robson kept her head, breaking twice to lead 5-2 and
then serving out the match to set up a meeting with defending
champion Samantha Stosur.
"I knew if I kept sticking with her and playing my shots it
might pay off and it did," Robson said in a television
interview.
"I had a few break points early on and I gave them up with
average returning, so when I got a chance I knew I had to go for
it.
"She's a great hitter so knew I had to go for it. I'm going
to go back to the gym and try to recover for the next match."
(Editing by Steve Ginsburg)