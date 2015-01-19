MELBOURNE Jan 19 Retired Australian Open champion Li Na told the centre court crowd at Melbourne Park on Monday that she was expecting her first child with her husband and former coach Jiang Shan.

"Me and Dennis (Jiang), we are so excited. Our first child will be out this summer," the Chinese two-time grand slam champion told Rod Laver Arena in a ceremony before the night session on day one of the Australian Open, sparking cheers from the terraces where her beaming husband clapped.

"I think Dennis is doing a good job. He just made one ace."

After capturing her first title at Melbourne Park last year on her third run to the final, 32-year-old Li retired in September, citing persistent injuries to her knees. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)