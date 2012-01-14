The Australian open, the first grand slam tournament of the
tennis season, takes place in Melbourne from Jan. 16-29.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic will be hoping to build on a brilliant
2011 with a succesful defence of his men's title and Belgian Kim
Clijsters seeks a repeat of her victory in the women's event.
LATEST NEWS
> 'Aussie Kim' prepares for Melbourne farewell
> Sleeping giant Serena ready to take back crown
> Wozniacki remembers more innocent times
> Stosur confronts Melbourne demons again
> Lendl won't win me Australian Open - Murray
> Djokovic returns with target on his back
> Djokovic to face Lorenzi in first round
> Wozniacki starts campaign against Rodionova
> Radwanska keen to avoid sister act
> Back injury was real concern, says Federer
> Shoulder is fine, insists Nadal
> Tomic delights in hitting the height
SEEDS, DRAW AND FACTBOXES
> Men's seeds for the 2012 Australian Open
> Women's seeds for the 2012 Australian Open
> Men's singles draw
> Women's singles draw
> FACTBOX-100th Australian Open
PREVIOUS CHAMPIONS
> List of men's champions
> List of women's champions