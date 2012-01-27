The Australian Open, the first grand slam tournament of the season, has reached the finals. Serbian champion Novak Djokovic takes on Rafa Nadal while Maria Sharapove battles Victoria Azarenka in the women's showpiece.

LATEST NEWS > Tired Djokovic beats Murray to reach final > Djokovic v Murray match report > Another test to come for aching Djokovic > Defeated Murray convinced he is better player > Women's finalists play down lack of experience > factbox-Australian Open women's finalists > Nadal flattens Federer to make showpiece > Sharapova hangs tough to make final > Azarenka overcomes Clijsters in three sets > Federer composed after defeat by Nadal > No fairytale farewell for Clijsters > Azarenka proves she's no 'mental case'

RESULTS > Australian Open women's results > Australian Open men's results

SEEDS and STATS > Men's seeds for the 2012 Australian Open > Women's seeds for the 2012 Australian Open > FACTBOX-100th Australian Open

PREVIOUS CHAMPIONS > List of men's champions > List of women's champions