The Australian Open, the first grand slam tournament of the season, has reached the finals. Serbian champion Novak Djokovic takes on Rafa Nadal on Sunday after Victoria Azarenka won the women's showpiece on Saturday.

LATEST NEWS > Azarenka bullies Sharapova to win first major > Victoria Azarenak profile > Tired Djokovic beats Murray to reach final > Djokovic v Murray match report > Another test to come for aching Djokovic > Defeated Murray convinced he is better player

RESULTS > Australian Open women's result > Australian Open men's results

SEEDS and STATS > Men's seeds for the 2012 Australian Open > Women's seeds for the 2012 Australian Open > FACTBOX-100th Australian Open

PREVIOUS CHAMPIONS > List of men's champions > List of women's champions