The Australian Open, the first grand slam tournament of the
season, has reached the finals. Serbian champion Novak Djokovic
takes on Rafa Nadal on Sunday after Victoria Azarenka won the
women's showpiece on Saturday.
LATEST NEWS
> Azarenka bullies Sharapova to win first major
> Victoria Azarenak profile
> Tired Djokovic beats Murray to reach final
> Djokovic v Murray match report
> Another test to come for aching Djokovic
> Defeated Murray convinced he is better player
RESULTS
> Australian Open women's result
> Australian Open men's results
SEEDS and STATS
> Men's seeds for the 2012 Australian Open
> Women's seeds for the 2012 Australian Open
> FACTBOX-100th Australian Open
PREVIOUS CHAMPIONS
> List of men's champions
> List of women's champions