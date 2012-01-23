(Adds next opponent)
* Russian Makarova keeps cool to down Serena
* To play Sharapova in quarters
By Ian Ransom
MELBOURNE, Jan 23 Russian Ekaterina
Makarova was scared stiff the first time she played Serena
Williams but it was a different story in her shock thrashing of
the American at the Australian Open on Monday.
Makarova's 6-2 6-3 fourth-round win in their second match
made her only the fifth woman from outside the top 10 to beat
the 30-year-old Williams at a grand slam since 2000.
It also threw the women's draw in Melbourne wide open.
"I played her in Beijing and I was really afraid of her
because she's a great player and it's really tough to play
against her," the world number 56 told reporters.
"But this time, I don't know -- yeah, I felt so comfortable.
I really thought that I could beat her. So maybe in my head that
helped me."
Makarova's win over an injury-hampered Williams put her into
the quarter-finals of a grand slam for the first time.
She made the fourth round at Melbourne Park last year,
dumping 19th seed Ana Ivanovic and 13th seed Nadia Petrova
before losing to eventual champion Kim Clijsters.
The feisty counter-puncher has won only one tournament --
the 2010 title at Eastbourne -- and her world ranking has never
topped 29.
But she has already upstaged five of her seeded compatriots
at Melbourne Park, including seventh seed Vera Zvonareva.
The 23-year-old Muscovite possesses a vicious backhand and
finds the synthetic courts at the year's first grand slam suit
her game.
Local fans have also embraced her, chanting her name to the
tune of the popular 1990s Spanish dance hit "Macarena".
"When sometimes you are playing, the crowd, they start
(saying) 'Macarena' or 'Macaroni', I don't like it really," said
the Russian.
"Because, in Russia, it's a really popular family name. The
international people, they don't understand. That's okay. I'm
used to it."
People may take Makarova more seriously if she breaks
through for her first semi-final with victory over fellow
Russian Maria Sharapova, who overhauled Germany's Sabine Lisicki
3-6 6-2 6-3 in the evening match at Rod Laver Arena.
Makarova lost both her two tour matches to Sharapova, a pair
of losses on clay courts in Europe last year.
"Today I don't want to think about the next match," she
said. "(I) just want to enjoy this moment."
