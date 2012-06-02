PARIS, June 2 Paul-Henri Mathieu ran out of gas at the French Open on Saturday, losing a five-set epic against Marcel Granollers just two days after a record-breaking marathon win in round two.

Mathiieu went down 6-4 6-4 1-6 4-6 6-1, capitulating in the fifth set as fatigue took over.

The Frenchman beat big-serving American John Isner in a 76-game classic on Thursday and he showed great reserves of fight again when he fought back to level against Granollers after losing the opening two sets, whipping the partisan home crowd into a frenzy.

Spaniard Granollers regained the initiative in the decider, breaking in the fourth and sixth games to close out the match and set up a fourth-round clash with sixth seed David Ferrer. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Martyn Herman)