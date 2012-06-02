PARIS, June 2 Paul-Henri Mathieu ran out of gas
at the French Open on Saturday, losing a five-set epic against
Marcel Granollers just two days after a record-breaking marathon
win in round two.
Mathiieu went down 6-4 6-4 1-6 4-6 6-1, capitulating in the
fifth set as fatigue took over.
The Frenchman beat big-serving American John Isner in a
76-game classic on Thursday and he showed great reserves of
fight again when he fought back to level against Granollers
after losing the opening two sets, whipping the partisan home
crowd into a frenzy.
Spaniard Granollers regained the initiative in the decider,
breaking in the fourth and sixth games to close out the match
and set up a fourth-round clash with sixth seed David Ferrer.
