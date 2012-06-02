(Adds quotes, byline)
By Toby Davis
PARIS, June 2 Paul-Henri Mathieu ran out of gas
at the French Open on Saturday, losing a five-set epic against
Marcel Granollers just two days after a record-breaking marathon
win in round two.
Mathieu went down 6-4 6-4 1-6 4-6 6-1, capitulating in the
fifth set as fatigue took over.
The Frenchman beat big-serving American John Isner in a
76-game classic on Thursday and he showed great reserves of
fight again when he fought back to level against Granollers
after losing the opening two sets, whipping the partisan home
crowd into a frenzy.
Spaniard Granollers regained the initiative in the decider,
breaking in the fourth and sixth games to close out the match.
"I was feeling bad and my legs were feeling very heavy,"
Mathieu told reporters.
"I couldn't move as I wanted to and sometimes I made
mistakes when I tried to be aggressive.
"I was trying to set my mind on being able to make it, and I
did make it for the third and fourth set, but in the beginning
of the fifth set, I started hurting everywhere."
Granollers will face sixth seed David Ferrer in the fourth
round after the Spaniard ruthlessly dispatched Russia's Mikhail
Youzhny in straight sets.
