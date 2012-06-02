(Adds quotes, byline)

By Toby Davis

PARIS, June 2 Paul-Henri Mathieu ran out of gas at the French Open on Saturday, losing a five-set epic against Marcel Granollers just two days after a record-breaking marathon win in round two.

Mathieu went down 6-4 6-4 1-6 4-6 6-1, capitulating in the fifth set as fatigue took over.

The Frenchman beat big-serving American John Isner in a 76-game classic on Thursday and he showed great reserves of fight again when he fought back to level against Granollers after losing the opening two sets, whipping the partisan home crowd into a frenzy.

Spaniard Granollers regained the initiative in the decider, breaking in the fourth and sixth games to close out the match.

"I was feeling bad and my legs were feeling very heavy," Mathieu told reporters.

"I couldn't move as I wanted to and sometimes I made mistakes when I tried to be aggressive.

"I was trying to set my mind on being able to make it, and I did make it for the third and fourth set, but in the beginning of the fifth set, I started hurting everywhere."

Granollers will face sixth seed David Ferrer in the fourth round after the Spaniard ruthlessly dispatched Russia's Mikhail Youzhny in straight sets.