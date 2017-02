MELBOURNE Jan 15 Germany's Florian Mayer has withdrawn from the Australian Open after suffering a hip strain.

The 20th seed was scheduled to play Taiwan's Lu Yen-Hsun in the first round on Monday at Melbourne Park.

Mayer would be replaced in the draw by lucky loser Rik de Voest of South Africa, organisers said on Sunday.

