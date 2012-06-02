By Julien Pretot
PARIS, June 2 Christina McHale speaks Mandarin
but that did not help her to read Li Na's game as she was
knocked out 3-6 6-2 6-1 by the defending champion in the French
Open third round on Saturday.
McHale, 20, dictated play for an hour before the Chinese
seventh seed raised the stakes to seal the win.
"I definitely think she lifted her level of play as the
match went on," the American said. "I think I started maybe
hitting the ball too much where she likes it, whereas in the
first set I was mixing it up more."
McHale spent five years in Hong Kong as a child and shared
her experience with journalists at her post-match news
conference.
"I was very young. I was three to eight when I was there, so
we learned Mandarin in school," she said after speaking a few
words in the language.
"We learned very little Mandarin, but I went to an
international school. I need to practise," McHale concluded.
There were also some improvements she could bring to her
game, she said.
"I think maybe I should have gone for my shots a little bit
more. But I think she decided to step in more and look for it
more, so I think it was a combination.
"I think all the parts of my game maybe could improve still,
get stronger."
