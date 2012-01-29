Tennis-Djokovic back on court at Acapulco
Feb 24 World number two Novak Djokovic will make his return from a shoulder injury at next week's ATP tournament in Acapulco, the Serb said on Friday.
MELBOURNE, Jan 30 List of Australian Open men's singles champions since the event began in 1905 (Australian unless stated):
2012 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat Rafa Nadal (Spain) 5-7 6-4 6-2 6-7 7-5
2011 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat Andy Murray (Britain) 6-4 6-2 6-3
2010 Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Andy Murray (Britain) 6-3 6-4 7-6
2009 Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Roger Federer (Switzerland) 7-5 3-6 7-6 3-6 6-2
2008 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 4-6 6-4 6-3 7-6
2007 Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Fernando Gonzalez (Chile) 7-6 6-4 6-4
2006 Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) 5-7 7-5 6-0 6-2
2005 Marat Safin (Russia) beat Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) 1-6 6-3 6-4 6-4
2004 Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Marat Safin (Russia) 7-6 6-4 6-2
2003 Andre Agassi (U.S.) beat Rainer Schuettler (Germany) 6-2 6-2 6-1
2002 Thomas Johansson (Sweden) beat Marat Safin (Russia) 3-6 6-4 6-4 7-6
2001 Andre Agassi (U.S.) beat Arnaud Clement (France) 6-4 6-2 6-2
2000 Andre Agassi (U.S.) beat Yevgeny Kafelnikov (Russia) 3-6 6-3 6-2 6-4
1999 Yevgeny Kafelnikov (Russia) beat Thomas Enqvist (Sweden) 4-6 6-0 6-3 7-6
1998 Petr Korda (Czech Republic) beat Marcelo Rios (Chile) 6-2 6-2 6-2
1997 Pete Sampras (U.S.) beat Carlos Moya (Spain) 6-2 6-3 6-3
1996 Boris Becker (Germany) beat Michael Chang (U.S.) 6-2 6-4 2-6 6-2
1995 Andre Agassi (U.S.) beat Pete Sampras (U.S.) 4-6 6-1 7-6 6-4
1994 Pete Sampras (U.S.) beat Todd Martin (U.S.) 7-6 6-4 6-4
1993 Jim Courier (U.S.) beat Stefan Edberg (Sweden) 6-2 6-1 2-6 7-5
1992 Jim Courier (U.S.) beat Stefan Edberg (Sweden) 6-3 3-6 6-4 6-2
1991 Boris Becker (Germany) beat Ivan Lendl (Czechoslovakia) 1-6 6-4 6-4 6-4
1990 Ivan Lendl (Czechoslovakia) beat Stefan Edberg (Sweden) 4-6 7-6 5-2 retired
1989 Ivan Lendl (Czechoslovakia) beat Miloslav Mecir (Czechoslovakia) 6-2 6-2 6-2
1988 Mats Wilander (Sweden) beat Pat Cash 6-3 6-7 3-6 6-1 8-6
1987 (Jan) Stefan Edberg (Sweden) beat Pat Cash 6-3 6-4 3-6 5-7 6-3
1986 No competition
1985 (Nov) Stefan Edberg (Sweden) beat Mats Wilander (Sweden) 6-4 6-3 6-3
1984 Mats Wilander (Sweden) beat Kevin Curren (South Africa) 6-7 6-4 7-6 6-2
1983 Mats Wilander (Sweden) beat Ivan Lendl (Czechoslovakia) 6-1 6-4 6-4
1982 Johan Kriek (South Africa) beat Steve Denton (U.S.) 6-3 6-3 6-2
1981 Johan Kriek (South Africa) beat Steve Denton (U.S.) 6-2 7-6 6-7 6-4
1980 Brian Teacher (U.S.) beat Kim Warwick 7-5 7-6 6-3
1979 Guillermo Vilas (Argentina) beat John Sadri (U.S.) 7-6 6-3 6-2
1978 Guillermo Vilas (Argentina) beat John Marks 6-4 6-4 3-6 6-3
1977 (Dec) Vitas Gerulaitis (U.S.) beat John Lloyd (Britain) 6-3 7-6 5-7 3-6 6-2
1977 (Jan) Roscoe Tanner (U.S.) beat Guillermo Vilas (Argentina) 6-3 6-3 6-3
1976 Mark Edmondson beat John Newcombe 6-7 6-3 7-6 6-1
1975 John Newcombe beat Jimmy Connors (U.S.) 7-5 3-6 6-4 7-5
1974 Jimmy Connors (U.S.) beat Phil Dent 7-6 6-4 4-6 6-3
1973 John Newcombe beat Onny Parun (New Zealand) 6-3 6-7 7-5 6-1
1972 Ken Rosewall beat Mal Anderson 7-6 6-3 7-5
1971 Ken Rosewall beat Arthur Ashe (U.S.) 6-1 7-5 6-3
1970 Arthur Ashe (U.S.) beat Dick Crealy 6-4 9-7 6-2
1969 Rod Laver beat Andres Gimeno (Spain) 6-3 6-4 7-5
1968 Bill Bowrey beat Juan Gisbert (Spain) 7-5 2-6 9-7 6-4
1967 Roy Emerson beat Arthur Ashe (U.S.) 6-4 6-1 6-4
1966 Roy Emerson beat Arthur Ashe (U.S.) 6-4 6-8 6-2 6-3
1965 Roy Emerson beat Fred Stolle 7-9 2-6 6-4 7-5 6-1
1964 Roy Emerson beat Fred Stolle 6-3 6-4 6-2
1963 Roy Emerson beat Ken Fletcher 6-3 6-3 6-1
1962 Rod Laver beat Roy Emerson 8-6 0-6 6-4 6-4
1961 Roy Emerson beat Rod Laver 1-6 6-3 7-5 6-4
1960 Rod Laver beat Neale Fraser 5-7 3-6 6-3 8-6 8-6
1959 Alex Olmedo (U.S.) beat Neale Fraser 6-1 6-2 3-6 6-3
1958 Ashley Cooper beat Mal Anderson 7-5 6-3 6-4
1957 Ashley Cooper beat Neale Fraser 6-3 9-11 6-4 6-2
1956 Lew Hoad beat Ken Rosewall 6-4 3-6 6-4 7-5
1955 Ken Rosewall beat Lew Hoad 9-7 6-4 6-4
1954 Mervyn Rose beat Rex Hartwig 6-2 0-6 6-4 6-2
1953 Ken Rosewall beat Mervyn Rose 6-0 6-3 6-4
1952 Ken McGregor beat Frank Sedgman 7-5 12-10 2-6 6-2
1951 Dick Savitt (U.S.) beat Ken McGregor 6-3 2-6 6-3 6-1
1950 Frank Sedgman beat Ken McGregor 6-3 6-4 4-6 6-1
1949 Frank Sedgman beat John Bromwich 6-3 6-2 6-2
1948 Adrian Quist beat John Bromwich 6-4 3-6 6-3 2-6 6-3
1947 Dinny Pails beat John Bromwich 4-6 6-4 3-6 7-5 8-6
1946 John Bromwich beat Dinny Pails 5-7 6-3 7-5 3-6 6-2
1941-5 No competition
1940 Adrian Quist beat Jack Crawford 6-3 6-1 6-2
1939 John Bromwich beat Adrian Quist 6-4 6-1 6-3
1938 Donald Budge (U.S.) beat John Bromwich 6-4 6-2 6-1
1937 Vivian McGrath beat John Bromwich 6-3 1-6 6-0 2-6 6-1
1936 Adrian Quist beat Jack Crawford 6-2 6-3 4-6 3-6 9-7
1935 Jack Crawford beat Fred Perry (Britain) 2-6 6-4 6-4 6-4
1934 Fred Perry (Britain) beat Jack Crawford 6-3 7-5 6-1
1933 Jack Crawford beat Keith Gledhill 2-6 7-5 6-3 6-2
1932 Jack Crawford beat Harry Hopman 4-6 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-1
1931 Jack Crawford beat Harry Hopman 6-2 6-2 2-6 6-1
1930 Edgar Moon beat Harry Hopman 6-3 6-1 6-3
1929 John Gregory (Britain) beat Richard Schlesinger 6-2 6-2 5-7 7-5
1928 Jean Borotra (France) beat R.Cummings 6-4 6-1 4-6 5-7 6-3
1927 Gerald Patterson beat John Hawkes 3-6 6-4 3-6 18-16 6-3
1926 John Hawkes beat Jim Willard 6-1 6-3 6-1
1925 James Anderson beat Gerald Patterson 11-9 2-6 6-2 6-3
1924 James Anderson beat Richard Schlesinger 6-3 6-4 3-6 5-7 6-3
1923 Pat O'Hara Wood beat C. St.John 6-1 6-1 6-3
1922 James Anderson beat Gerald Patterson 6-0 3-6 3-6 6-3 6-2
1921 Rhys Gemmell beat A.Hedeman 7-5 6-1 6-4
1920 Pat O'Hara Wood beat Ron Thomas 6-3 6-4 6-8 6-1 6-3
1919 Algernon Kingscote (Britain) beat E.Pockley 6-4 6-0 6-3
1916-8 No competition
1915 Gordon Lowe (Britain) beat Horace Rice 4-6 6-1 6-1 6-4
1914 Arthur O'Hara Wood beat Gerald Patterson 6-4 6-3 5-7 6-1
1913 Ernie Parker beat Harry Parker 2-6 6-1 6-3 6-2
1912 James Parke (Britain) beat A.Beamish 3-6 6-2 1-6 6-1 7-5
1911 Norman Brookes beat Horace Rice 6-1 6-2 6-3
1910 Rodney Heath beat Horace Rice 6-4 6-3 6-2
1909 Tony Wilding (New Zealand) beat Ernie Parker 6-1 7-5 6-2
1908 Fred Alexander (U.S.) beat Alfred Dunlop 3-6 3-6 6-0 6-2 6-3
1907 Horace Rice beat Harry Parker 6-3 6-4 6-4
1906 Tony Wilding (New Zealand) beat Harry Parker 6-0 6-4 6-4
1905 Rodney Heath beat Arthur Curtis 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-4
Feb 23 (Gracenote) - Results from the Rio de Janeiro Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) beat Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) 7-6(4) 4-6 6-4 4-Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat Victor Estrella (Dominican Republic) 6-2 4-6 6-2
Feb 23 (Gracenote) - Results from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday Donald Young (U.S.) beat Taylor Fritz (U.S.) 4-6 6-3 6-4 4-Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat Jared Donaldson (U.S.) 6-2 6-3 Steve Darcis (Belgium) beat Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) 6-3 7-5