Tennis-Murray to return to Davis Cup action against France
LONDON, Feb 9 Britain's world number one Andy Murray will play against France in the Davis Cup quarter-finals in April after missing the first-round victory against Canada last weekend.
NEW YORK Aug 26 List of U.S. Open men's singles champions (since tennis turned professional in 1968):
2010 Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 6-4 5-7 6-4 6-2
2009 Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) beat Roger Federer (Switzerland) 3-6 7-6 4-6 7-6 6-2
2008 Federer (Switzerland) beat Andy Murray (Britain) 6-2 7-5 6-2
2007 Federer beat Djokovic 7-6 7-6 6-4
2006 Federer beat Andy Roddick (U.S.) 6-2 4-6 7-5 6-1
2005 Federer beat Andre Agassi (U.S.) 6-3 2-6 7-6 6-1
2004 Federer beat Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) 6-0 7-6 6-0
2003 Roddick beat Juan Carlos Ferrero (Spain) 6-3 7-6 6-3
2002 Pete Sampras (U.S.) beat Agassi 6-3 6-4 5-7 6-4
2001 Hewitt beat Sampras 7-6 6-1 6-1
2000 Marat Safin (Russia) beat Sampras 6-4 6-3 6-3
1999 Andre Agassi (U.S.) beat Todd Martin (U.S.) 6-4 6-7 6-7 6-3 6-2
1998 Pat Rafter (Australia) beat Mark Philippoussis (Australia) 6-3 3-6 6-2 6-0
1997 Rafter beat Greg Rusedski (Britain) 6-3 6-2 4-6 7-5
1996 Sampras beat Michael Chang (U.S.) 6-1 6-4 7-6
1995 Sampras beat Agassi 6-4 6-3 4-6 7-5
1994 Agassi beat Michael Stich (Germany) 6-1 7-6 7-5
1993 Sampras beat Cedric Pioline (France) 6-4 6-4 6-3
1992 Stefan Edberg (Sweden) beat Sampras 3-6 6-4 7-6 6-2
1991 Edberg beat Jim Courier (U.S.) 6-2 6-4 6-0
1990 Sampras beat Agassi 6-4 6-3 6-2
1989 Boris Becker (Germany) beat Ivan Lendl (Czechoslovakia) 7-6 1-6 6-3 7-6
1988 Mats Wilander (Sweden) beat Lendl 6-4 4-6 6-3 5-7 6-4
1987 Lendl beat Wilander 6-7 6-0 7-6 6-4
1986 Lendl beat Miloslav Mecir (Czechoslovakia) 6-4 6-2 6-0
1985 Lendl beat John McEnroe (U.S.) 7-6 6-3 6-4
1984 McEnroe beat Lendl 6-3 6-4 6-1
1983 Jimmy Connors (U.S.) beat Lendl 6-3 6-7 7-5 6-0
1982 Connors beat Lendl 6-3 6-2 4-6 6-4
1981 McEnroe beat Bjorn Borg (Sweden) 4-6 6-2 6-4 6-3
1980 McEnroe beat Borg 7-6 6-1 6-7 5-7 6-4
1979 McEnroe beat Vitas Gerulaitis (U.S.) 7-5 6-3 6-3
1978 Connors beat Borg 6-4 6-2 6-2
1977 Guillermo Vilas (Argentina) beat Connors 2-6 6-3 7-5 6-0
1976 Connors beat Borg 6-4 3-6 7-6 6-4
1975 Manuel Orantes (Spain) beat Connors 6-4 6-3 6-3
1974 Connors beat Ken Rosewall (Australia) 6-1 6-0 6-1
1973 John Newcombe (Australia) beat Jan Kodes (Czechoslovakia) 6-4 1-6 4-6 6-2 6-2
1972 Ilie Nastase (Romania) beat Arthur Ashe (U.S.) 3-6 6-3 6-7 6-4 6-3
1971 Stan Smith (U.S.) beat Kodes 3-6 6-3 6-2 7-6
1970 Rosewall beat Tony Roche (Australia) 2-6 6-4 7-6 6-3
1969 Rod Laver (Australia) beat Roche 7-9 6-1 6-2 6-2
1968 Ashe beat Tom Okker (Netherlands) 14-12 5-7 6-3 3-6 6-3
Feb 9 (Gracenote) - Results from the Sofia Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 3-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat Jerzy Janowicz (Poland) 4-6 6-3 7-5 Steve Darcis (Belgium) beat Andreas Seppi (Italy) 6-3 7-5 Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) beat 1-Dominic Thiem (Austria) 6-4 6-4 9-Viktor Troicki (Serbia) beat Robin Haase (Netherlands) 2-6 6-4 7-6(3) 8-Martin Klizan (Slovakia) beat Daniel Brands (Germany) 7-6(3) 6-2 5-Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) beat Mikhai
MADRID, Feb 9 Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from next week's Rotterdam Open after being advised by doctors to rest, he said on Thursday.