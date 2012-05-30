PARIS May 30 World number one Novak Djokovic
became the first man into the third round of the French Open on
Wednesday when he defeated battling Slovenian Blaz Kavcic 6-0
6-4 6-4.
Djokovic, bidding to become the first man in 43 years to
hold all the grand-slam titles at once, made a flying start,
winning the first seven games.
The crowd sitting in the sunshine on the Suzanne Lenglen
showcourt, however, began rooting for the underdog and when
Kavcic won his first game, for 1-1 in the second set, they
cheered him wildly.
Kavcic, ranked 99th in the world, took heart from their
support and stepped up his game, breaking Serbian Djokovic for
2-1 before surrendering his own serve on the fourth breakpoint
in a long, hard eighth game.
Though he ultimately lost the second set, Kavcic continued
to battle and the crowd continued to cheer for him until the
umpire ticked them off for making too much noise while the ball
was in play.
Kavcic saved three matchpoints before putting a backhand
long on the fourth to give Djokovic an appointment with either
Frenchman Nicolas Devilder or German Michael Berrer, both
qualifiers.
