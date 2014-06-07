PARIS, June 7 Frenchmen Julien Benneteau and Edouard Roger-Vasselin beat the Spanish pair of Marc Lopez and Marcel Granollers 6-3 7-6(1) to win the men's doubles title at the French Open on Saturday.

They are the first Frenchmen to win the men's doubles title since Yannick Noah and Henri Leconte prevailed in 1984.

The Spaniards, seeded 12th, held until 3-3 but the 11th-seeded Frenchmen had too much variety in their shots and pulled away on Philippe Chatrier Court.

"This is the best moment of my career. The match point and (hearing our anthem) La Marseillaise, was unbelievable," Roger-Vasselin told reporters.

His partner added: "Since I was 10, 11 ... I would dream about playing on this court. Now I have one of the best feelings ever." (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)