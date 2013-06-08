PARIS, June 8 Facts and figures on Sunday's all-Spanish men's French Open final between Rafa Nadal and David Ferrer:

Nadal (58-1) will become the player with the most match wins in French Open history if he wins the title. He is tied with Swiss Roger Federer (58-14) and Argentine Guillermo Vilas (58-17).

He will be the first male player with eight titles in the same grand slam tournament.

Head-to-head record: Nadal leads 19-4

* Nadal has won their previous 16 matches on clay.

* Ferrer won their first meeting on clay in 2004 (Stuttgart), the only time he has beaten Nadal on clay

Streaks:

* Nadal is on a 12-match winning streak against Spanish opposition

* He has not lost to a Spanish player in a final in 13 previous matches

Titles this year (surface):

Nadal: Sao Paulo (clay), Acapulco (clay), Indian Wells (hard), Barcelona (clay), Madrid (clay), Rome (clay)

Ferrer: Auckland (hard), Buenos Aires (clay)

Prize money:

The winner receives 1,500,000 euros ($1.98m), the runner-up receives 750,000 euros ($990,000).

ATP rankings:

Nadal will drop to fifth in the rankings regardless of the result.

Ferrer will climb to fourth if he loses or to a career-high third if he wins.

All-Spanish grand slam finals:

1994 French Open: 6-Sergio Bruguera beat Alberto Berasategui 6-3 7-5 2-6 6-1

1998 French Open: 12-Carlos Moya beat 14-Alex Corretja 6-3 7-5 6-3

2002 French Open: 20-Albert Costa beat 11-Juan Carlos Ferrero 6-1 6-0 4-6 6-3

