NEW YORK, Sept 13 Novak Djokovic beat Swiss second seed Roger Federer 6-4 5-7 6-4 6-4 in the U.S. Open final on Sunday to capture his second title at Flushing Meadows.

It marked the third grand slam triumph of the year for the Serbian world number one, who also won the Australian Open and Wimbledon titles, and brought his career total to 10. (Reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Frank Pingue)