UDPATE 1-Venus all smiles after straight sets win
March 27 Venus Williams had every reason to smile on Monday as she defeated Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-3 7-6(4) to advance to the quarter-finals at the Miami Open.
NEW YORK, Sept 13 Novak Djokovic beat Swiss second seed Roger Federer 6-4 5-7 6-4 6-4 in the U.S. Open final on Sunday to capture his second title at Flushing Meadows.
It marked the third grand slam triumph of the year for the Serbian world number one, who also won the Australian Open and Wimbledon titles, and brought his career total to 10. (Reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Frank Pingue)
March 27 Venus Williams had every reason to smile on Monday as she defeated Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-3 7-6(4) to advance to the quarter-finals at the Miami Open.
March 28 Roger Federer produced another dazzling performance on Monday, easing past Juan Martin del Potro in the third round at the Miami Open.