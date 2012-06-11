PARIS, June 11 Spain's Rafa Nadal beat Serbia's
Novak Djokovic 6-4 6-3 2-6 7-5 to win a record seventh French
Open title on Monday.
The number two seed overtook Sweden's Bjorn Borg, who won
six Roland Garros titles, and ended Djokovic's hopes of becoming
the third man to win four consecutive grand slams.
Play had been suspended on Sunday because of rain with the
Spaniard a break down in the fourth set, but he broke back in
the first game on Monday.
The match was heading towards a fourth-set tiebreak but the
number two seed set up a break point in the 12th game and
Djokovic's dream ended with a double fault.
