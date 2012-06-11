PARIS, June 11 Spain's Rafa Nadal beat Serbia's Novak Djokovic 6-4 6-3 2-6 7-5 to win a record seventh French Open title on Monday.

The number two seed overtook Sweden's Bjorn Borg, who won six Roland Garros titles, and ended Djokovic's hopes of becoming the third man to win four consecutive grand slams.

Play had been suspended on Sunday because of rain with the Spaniard a break down in the fourth set, but he broke back in the first game on Monday.

The match was heading towards a fourth-set tiebreak but the number two seed set up a break point in the 12th game and Djokovic's dream ended with a double fault. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Clare Fallon)