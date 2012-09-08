* Second semi-final suspended by weather
* Conditions shake up schedule for fifth year
* Women's final reset for Sunday
By Julian Linden
NEW YORK, Sept 8 The U.S. Open men's final was
switched from Sunday to Monday for the fifth year in a row after
Saturday's semi-final between Novak Djokovic and David Ferrer
was suspended because of bad weather.
Britain's Andy Murray won the first semi-final, beating
Tomas Berdych 5-7 6-2 6-1 7-6 and Ferrer was leading the second
semi 5-2 in the opening set when tournament officials stopped
the match because of high winds.
Tournament director David Brewer then announced play had
been called off for the rest of the day because of an
approaching thunderstorm.
Organisers had already made the decision to move Saturday
night's women's final between Serena Williams and Victoria
Azarenka to Sunday.
"It was not too difficult a decision to make," Brewer said.
"The forecast is for severe weather and we need to give people
the time to clear out.
"The goods news is that Sunday is going to be beautiful
day."
The men's final has been played on Monday in each of the
past four years, triggering an annual debate and complaints from
players and spectators over why the courts are not covered.
The center courts at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon
have retractable roofs while organisers of the French Open have
announced plans to cover up their main court.
Earlier this year, the United States Tennis Association said
they would begin major renovations at Flushing Meadows but ruled
out building a roof because of the enormous cost of covering
Arthur Ashe Stadium, the largest tennis stadium in the world.
The problem has been exacerbated because the U.S. Open is
the only grand slam where both singles semi-finals and finals
are played on successive days, leaving no room for catch-up if
rain falls on the last weekend.
But Brewer said tournament organisers had agreed to change
the format from 2013 so there would be a day between the semis
and finals.
"We're getting very tired of having Monday finals," he said.
(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Gene Cherry)